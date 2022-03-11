New Ambassador of Serbia presents credentials to Acting President of Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 11, ARMENPRESS. First resident Ambassador of Serbia to Armenia Tatjana Panajotovic Cvetkovic presented her credentials today to Acting President of Armenia Alen Simonyan, the Presidential Office said.

Alen Simonyan congratulated the Ambassador on assuming office and wished success to her mission in Armenia. He expressed hope that during the Ambassador’s tenure the further development of the current and new programs with Serbia will deeply contribute to the cooperation between the two countries.

Talking about the existing political dialogue between Armenia and Serbia, Alen Simonyan highlighted making consistent and additional efforts to give a new content and impetus to the Armenian-Serbian bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda.