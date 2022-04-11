French Co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group emphasizes the interest of France in the preservation of the format
YEREVAN, 11 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan on April 11 received the French Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group Brice Roquefeuil.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Security Council, welcoming the visit of the Co-chair to Yerevan, the Secretary of the Security Council emphasized the necessity of comprehensive and lasting resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh issue under the auspices of the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group. In this context Co-chair Roquefeuil also emphasized the interest of France in the preservation of the OSCE Minsk Group format and resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue.
The interlocutors exchanged thoughts both on regional issues, and on security issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan.