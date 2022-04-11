Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-04-22

YEREVAN, 11 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 April, USD exchange rate is down by 0.85 drams to 474.84 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 0.36 drams to 518.15 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.31 drams to 6.06 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 0.96 drams to 619.43 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 84.59 drams to 29638.30 drams. Silver price is up by 3.08 drams to 375.94 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.