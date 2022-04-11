Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 April

Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs exchange views on issues related to the preparation for peace talks

Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs exchange views on issues related to the preparation for peace talks

YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on April 11.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the ministers exchanged views on demarcation and formation of the commission on border security, preparation of peace talks and humanitarian issues.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]