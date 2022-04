Armen Pambukhchyan appointed Minister of Emergency Situations

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan signed a decree appointing Armen Pambukhchyan as Minister of Emergency Situations upon the advice of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the presidency said.

Pambukhchyan was serving as First Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations at the time of appointment.

The position of Minister of Emergency Situations became vacant when Andranik Piloyan was relieved from duties after being jailed in suspicion of bribery.