Opposition factions boycott parliament session, travel to border towns and Artsakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Both opposition blocs of the Armenian parliament announced that they are boycotting the parliament session and will instead travel to border towns of Armenia and to Artsakh.

Hayastan faction leader Seyran Ohanyan said that Armenia and Artsakh are facing the most serious challenges and cited the “red lines” which they had stated during their latest rally in Yerevan.

“The provisions stipulated in the Consitution of Armenia, our territorial integrity, sovereignty, are not for bargain, we find unacceptable any option of resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict that would make Artsakh part of Azerbaijan,” Ohanyan said.

Ohanyan accused the Pashinyan administration in being incapable of solving numerous foreign and domestic issues. He said the latest developments show that everything is proceeding by the "Azeri-Turkish agenda".

“Based on this situation, the parliamentary opposition announces that it won’t participate in this week’s sessions and votes, we are going to Artsakh and to border provinces of Armenia,” Ohanyan said.

Secretary of Pativ Unem bloc Hayk Mamijanyan also announced that they won’t participate in the sessions. He said their lawmakers are also traveling to Artsakh.

Meanwhile, ruling Civil Contract bloc lawmaker Vagharshak Hakobyan accused the opposition MPs in “endangering the citizens of Artsakh and Armenia” by traveling to Artsakh.

“A narrative was voiced here, that they are traveling to Artsakh to follow the most important agenda and to protect the citizens of Artsakh. I’d like to argue the contrary, by traveling to Artsakh now they are endangering the citizens of the Republic of Artsakh and the citizens of the Republic of Armenia. Take this into consideration,” Hakobyan said.