Armenian PM receives Executive Director of Corporación América Airports

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received today Executive Director of the Corporación América Airports, Martín Eurnekian, who was accompanied by Director General of the Armenia International Airports CJSC Marcelo Wende and deputy director Sergei Avetisyan, the PM’s Office said.

PM Pashinyan attached importance to the company’s activity in Armenia and stated that the government is interested in deepening the mutually beneficial partnership.

Martín Eurnekian praised the cooperation with the Armenian government and conveyed the warm greetings of Argentine-Armenian entrepreneur, philanthropist Eduardo Eurnekian to the Armenian PM.

The meeting sides discussed the process of ongoing programs by Corporación América Airports in Armenia and their expansion prospects. Particularly, they discussed issues relating to the development of Yerevan’s Zvartnots and Gyumri’s Shirak airports. In this context, the opportunities of implementing new investment projects that will lead to the development of aviation market, the increase in passenger flows and high-quality services, were discussed. The sides also exchanged ideas about the new possible programs in other directions.

The sides agreed to continue the discussions over the future actions and substantive steps.