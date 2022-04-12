Mount Ararat and Egyptian pyramids: Ceremonial postmarking on 30th anniversary of Armenian-Egyptian diplomatic ties

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. On April 12, a special envelope was postmarked dedicated to the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Egypt, HayPost reported.

The postmarking was carried out by the Acting High-Tech Industry Minister Davit Sahakyan, HayPost CEO Hayk Karapetyan, the Head of the Division of Middle East and African Countries at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Armen Melkonyan, the Ambassador of Egypt to Armenia Bahaa El Din Bahgat Dessouki and the President of the Union of Philatelists Hovik Musayelyan.

The envelope pictures Mount Ararat and Egyptian pyramids, and reads “Diplomatic Relations Between the Republic of Armenia and the Arab Republic of Egypt" in Armenian and English languages, stamped with the post stamp dedicated to the anniversary.