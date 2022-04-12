Parliament adopts survivorship separation policy exempting family members of fallen troops from draft
YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. Parliament adopted at second reading the ruling party MP Hayk Sargsyan’s bill on introducing a special separation policy for the military draft, whereby men who lost their father or brother in active-duty combat service will be exempt from the mandatory military service.
