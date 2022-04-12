USA ready to engage, including through its role as an OSCE MG Co-chair – USA responds to Lavrov’s announcement

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. United States stands ready to engage bilaterally and with like-minded partners, including through our role as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, to help the countries find a long-term comprehensive peace, the US Embassy in Armenia told ARMENPRESS, commenting on the recent announcement of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov about the Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format.

“We welcomed the April 6 meeting between Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Aliyev in Brussels, including positive momentum on preparations for peace talks and the formation of a bilateral commission on border delimitation. The United States remains committed to promoting a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future for the South Caucasus region. As the Secretary emphasized in his recent calls with the two leaders on April 5, we continue to encourage further peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and reiterate the United States stands ready to engage bilaterally and with like-minded partners, including through our role as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair, to help the countries find a long-term comprehensive peace.”

On April 6, the negotiations between the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev took place through the mediation of the President of the European Council Charles Michel in Brussels.

Last Friday, April 8, during a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made an interesting statement about the Nagorno Karabakh peace talks under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.

"As for the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs or even, I would say, its future, I do not know what its future will be, as our so-called French and American partners in the fever of Russophobia are trying to 'cancel' everything that has links with the Russian Federation, they also canceled the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group, declaring that they will not communicate with us in the sideline sof that format," Lavrov had said.