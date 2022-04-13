Prime Minister expected in parliament for 2021-2026 action plan report

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is expected in parliament today where he will present to lawmakers the course of implementation of his administration’s 2021-2026 action plan.

The parliament session’s agenda also includes the confirmation hearing of new members to the Public Services Regulatory Commission and the Competition Protection Commission.

The Chairman of the Television and Radio Commission Tigran Hakobyan will present an annual report.

Both opposition factions – Hayastan and Pativ Unem – announced at the April 12 session that they will boycott the sessions.