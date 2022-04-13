No illusions in starting conversation with Azerbaijan and Turkey, but it must continue – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. In the current difficult geopolitical situation Armenia must engage in an active foreign policy and the Prime Minister’s international contacts give a certain understanding of this activeness, PM Pashinyan said in parliament.

“During 2021, I had four bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, another four meetings with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, three meetings with the President of the European Council Charles Michel, twice with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. I’ve also had bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, the President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades and the Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė. With the mediation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of France Emmanuel Macron I had three meetings with the Azerbaijani President,” PM Pashinyan said.

He said that the key and main goal of these contacts is to better understand in this new situation what the world wants and thinks and to make our thinking and desires more understandable to the world, and at the same time to make our thinking and desires more in line with global trends, be engaged in a maximally balanced foreign policy.

The PM highlighted Armenia’s regional policy in this matter.

“We are trying to further activate our traditionally active contacts with Iran and Georgia, at the same time also start conversation with Azerbaijan and Turkey. Of course we don’t have any illusions here, but this conversation must continue with the aspiration to become a true dialogue, I think it is obvious that this is in the national interests of Armenia. State interest is the factor that should become our motivation in all actions,” he said.