20 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. 20 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 422,711, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare reported.

No new deaths were recorded and the death toll remains 8621.

22 people recovered (total recoveries: 410,387).

2540 tests were administered (total tests: 3,005,711).

As of April 13 the number of active cases stood at 2023.