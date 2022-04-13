‘We must use facts on racial discrimination by Azerbaijan to substantiate our positions in peace talks’ - PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. For us, it’s highly important to strengthen the international legitimacy of Armenian positions in the issue of the status of Nagorno Karabakh, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said in his remarks in the Parliament today.

“In this respect, the resolution of the lawsuit that Armenia field against Azerbaijan on September 16, 2021 to the International Court of Justice is significant. The lawsuit is based on the Convention on the elimination of all forms of racial discrimination, and we hope that the resolution of the lawsuit, which, unfortunately, will not happen very quickly, will become a key factor in the field of protection of rights of Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh and will raise the bar of the international community’s perception about the status of Nagorno Karabakh”, the PM said. “Today as well we should note that with its actions Azerbaijan makes our lawsuit that blames it in running a policy of national hatred more and more substantiated. Such an action was the infamous trophy park that opened in Baku, showing the mannequins of bleeding Armenian soldiers, and where Azerbaijani school-age children were taken to at a state level to be photographed. These mannequins were removed as a result of the decision of the International Court”, he said.

The PM said one of the most important proofs of the Azerbaijani racial policy was the formation a working group in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture tasked to eliminate the Armenian inscriptions on Armenian churches.

“We must use all these facts in detail at the International Court of Justice. We must substantiate these facts with the need to launch effective mechanisms for the protection of rights of Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh. And of course, we must use these facts to substantiate our positions in the peace talks and to ensure their international legitimacy”, the PM said.