‘Our mission is to go to some solutions and ensure long-term peace’ – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. One of the biggest problems of the Karabakh issue is that the formula of its resolution does not depend on the Armenian side only. The current leadership of Armenia considers its mission to go to some solutions and ensure long-term peace for Armenia and the region, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the Q&A session in the Parliament.

“We should not have illusions. What has been and is still one of the biggest problems of the Karabakh issue? That its resolution, this or that formula for resolution does not depend on us only. I want us to deeply perceive these nuances. The share, weight and degree of statehood is very important here, to what extent you can push forward your vision without damaging yourself. There are many important nuances here”, the PM said, adding that it is necessary to eventually start talking about this topic.

He said the historical realities as well do not lead to a concrete and visible place. “This process must be managed constantly. The complexity of the topic is within this”, he said.

Touching upon the peculiarity of the Karabakh negotiation process, Pashinyan repeated that what Armenia has agreed over as a result of long negotiations, Azerbaijan has opposed it the next moment. “We need to take into account these realities as well. It’s another thing that we must find the right balance where we can come to some solutions. And I think that our mission is that, to go to some solutions and ensure long-term peace for Armenia and the region. But this doesn’t mean that there is a guarantee that we can do that. We could be unable to do it for various reasons”, the PM said.

As for what reasons could be for not achieving any solution, the PM said: “Reason 1 – our people can say that it is not acceptable for them. Reason 2 – international situation may not allow that to happen”.

The PM said the world order is collapsing. And in this case, he said, double and triple efforts are required to overcome the storm. He highlighted the serious communication with the people, adding that they have that opportunity to talk to the people, listen to them and make legitimate decisions.