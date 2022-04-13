Armenian food safety agency recalls Kinder chocolate products made in Belgium, Germany

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. According to the update issued by the FAO/WHO International Food Safety Authorities Network (INFOSAN), five Kinder chocolate products made in Belgium and Germany are considered potentially risky.

The Armenian Food Safety Inspection Agency said it is suspending the sale of the Kinder Surprise Uovo Maxi 100g (1728 items) made in Germany and the Kinder Schokobons 125g (3792 items) made in Belgium.

At the same time the agency said that no restrictions were imposed against other Kinder chocolate products in the market.

Samples were taken from the suspended batches and the laboratory analysis will be reported later.

This report comes after the agency said on April 11 that it ordered a temporary ban on imports of Kinder chocolate products from Germany after studying reports from European countries linking the chocolate to salmonella cases.