Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 13-04-22

YEREVAN, 13 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 13 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.70 drams to 472.43 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.75 drams to 511.45 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.05 drams to 5.91 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 1.52 drams to 614.21 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 97.33 drams to 29783.30 drams. Silver price down by 1.25 drams to 379.80 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.