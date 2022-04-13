Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 April

Regular Cabinet meeting of Armenia will take place on April 15

Regular Cabinet meeting of Armenia will take place on April 15

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENRPRESS. The regular Cabinet meeting of Armenia will take place on April 15, at 11:00, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]