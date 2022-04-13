Armenian Defense Minister, Ambassador of India discuss issues of bilateral cooperation in the defense field

YEREVAN, 13 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Minister of Defense of Armenia Suren Papikyan on April 13 received Ambassador of India to Armenia Kishan Dan Dewal.



As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Defense of Armenia, issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed at the meeting. In particular, the sides attached importance to the deepening of cooperation in military-technical, military-educational, combat readiness and peacekeeping fields.



The sides emphasized the importance of military-political consultations, high level mutual visits, as well as of signature of agreement of military cooperation between the Defense Ministries of Armenia and India.