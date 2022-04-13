Armenia has EU’s support in search for just peace – Toivo Klaar

YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar called Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s speech delivered in the Parliament today an “important and forward-looking”.

“An important and forward-looking speech by Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan in the National Assembly today. Many challenges remain on the road to a comprehensive settlement but it is important to move forward. Armenia has the EU’s support in the search for a just peace”, Toivo Klaar tweeted.