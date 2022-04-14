Magnitude 2,8 earthquake recorded near Armenia-Georgia border
10:05, 14 April, 2022
YEREVAN, APRIL 13, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 2,8 earthquake was recorded 14km north-east from the village of Bavra on the Armenia-Georgia border at 05:21, April 14, the Ministry of Emergency Situations’ Seismic Protection Regional Service said.
The earthquake measured MSK 3-4 at the epicenter and was at a 10km depth.
It was felt at an intensity of MSK 3 in the villages of Bavra, Saragyugh, Ashotsk and Paghaghbyur.
