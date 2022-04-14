Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 April

Armenian Ambassador to Netherlands presents Artsakh situation to CDJA members

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Ambassador to the Netherlands Tigran Balayan held a meeting with representatives of the Christian Democratic Youth Appeal (CDJA) - the youth organisation of the political party Christian Democratic Appeal in the Netherlands.

The Ambassador’s remarks mostly focused on the Azerbaijani-Turkish aggression against Artsakh in 2020 and the resulting challenges facing the Armenians of Artsakh, issues relating to the security system around Armenia and Artsakh, the Armenian-Turkish relations, regional and international issues.

Ambassador Balayan also talked about the history and culture of the Armenian nation, the ongoing democratic reforms in Armenia and the Armenia-Netherlands bilateral relations.

“The meeting concluded with an active dialogue where Tigran Balayan answered the questions of the young politicians,” the embassy said.








