The war took place for Shushi – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan commented on accusations that the town of Shushi was surrendered as a result of the 44-day war.

Speaking in parliament, Pashinyan said the war took place for Shushi.

“They say ‘you should’ve stopped the war’. Weren’t we thinking about stopping it? Or they say ‘you should’ve prevented the war’, weren’t we thinking about preventing it? It was simply not possible. I’ve said this several times. And our men, who fell, glory to them, they stood up to fight for this right. They stood up to fight for the chance of not surrendering Karabakh. And the things that I am saying are about not surrendering Karabakh because if we go by another path we will surrender Karabakh, the incidents in Parukh as an example, piece by piece. Let’s stop lying to each other,” Pashinyan said.