People of Karabakh must have rights, freedoms and status in Karabakh – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, APRIL 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan made some clarifications today over his statements made in the Parliament on April 13 while presenting the results of the performance of the government’s action plan.

“With that speech we opened a space for Armenia and Artsakh, because with the whole negotiation process of the previous period Armenia and Artsakh were deprived of the political, diplomatic space. We are opening a path to protecting the statehood of Armenia and Artsakh”, the PM said in the Parliament.

The PM said he has an impression that some people dream that the people of Karabakh leave as soon as possible.

“No, the people of Karabakh must not leave Karabakh. The people of Karabakh must live in Karabakh, the people of Karabakh must have rights, freedoms and status in Karabakh. The people of Karabakh must be Karabakhi, Artsakhi and Armenian in Karabakh. The talk is about this”, the PM said.

He added that the servicemen were fallen in the war for this so that prospect opens for Karabakh and Armenia.

“We have opened a path to get our people out of the status of a sacrificial lamb”, he said.