Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-04-22

YEREVAN, 14 APRIL, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 April, USD exchange rate down by 0.92 drams to 471.51 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.73 drams to 514.18 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.12 drams to 5.79 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.93 drams to 619.14 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 183.04 drams to 29966.34 drams. Silver price up by 8.89 drams to 388.69 drams. Platinum price stood at 16414.1 drams.