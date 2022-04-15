United States stands ready to help Armenia and Azerbaijan find long-term comprehensive peace – State Department

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The United States continues to encourage further peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and stands ready to engage bilaterally and with likeminded partners, including through the role as an OSCE Minsk group co-chair to help the countries find a long-term comprehensive peace, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said at a press briefing.

“We remain committed to promoting a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future for the South Caucasus region. And we welcome, as you’ve heard from us before in the readouts from Secretary Blinken, the April 6 meeting between Prime Minister Pashinyan and President Aliyev in Brussels, including the positive momentum on preparations for peace talks and the formation of a bilateral commission on border delimitation.

As the Secretary emphasized in the calls he had with those two leaders the day before on April 5th, we continue to encourage further peace negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and we reiterated – and the Secretary reiterated – that the United States stands ready to engage bilaterally and with likeminded partners, including through the role as an OSCE Minsk group co-chair to help the countries find a long-term comprehensive peace”, Ned Price said.

On April 12 the US Embassy in Armenia gave a similar comment to ARMENPRESS over the recent statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov relating to the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship format.