Armenian national team matches in UEFA Nations League rescheduled
09:53, 15 April, 2022
YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. UEFA and FIFA confirmed the new schedule for FIFA World Cup play-offs and UEFA Nations league matches.
The previous calendar was rescheduled due to the change of the WC-2022 play-off Scotland-Ukraine match date, the Football Federation of Armenia said.
The new schedule is as follows:
June 4 - Armenia - Rep of Ireland
June 8 - Scotland – Armenia
June 11 - Ukraine – Armenia
June 14 - Armenia – Scotland
September 24 - Armenia – Ukraine
September 27 - Rep of Ireland - Armenia
