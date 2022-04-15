Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 April

Summer conscription for mandatory military service to start July 1

Summer conscription for mandatory military service to start July 1

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The regular summer conscription for mandatory military service or alternative military service and discharge will be held from July 1 until August 30 this year.

The Cabinet approved the decision at today’s meeting.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]