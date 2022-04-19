Putin accepts Pashinyan’s invitation to visit Armenia this year

YEREVAN, APRIL 19, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin received the invitation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to visit Armenia in the second half of the year, in connection with the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, ARMENPRESS reports reads the joint statement of the two leaders.

“The Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia and the President of the Russian Federation expressed confidence that the effective negotiations held in Moscow will contribute to the further strengthening of the Armenian-Russian multilateral special allied relations.

Nikol Pashinyan thanked for the warm reception given by Vladimir Putin, confirmed his invitation to the Russian leader to visit Yerevan in the second half of 2022 in connection with the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council. The invitation was accepted with gratitude”, reads the statement.