15 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. 15 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 422,799, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said.
No new deaths were recorded and the death toll remained 8,622.
18 people recovered (total recoveries: 410,503).
2,466 tests were administered (total tests: 3,023,341).
The number of active cases stood at 1,992.
