Armenian PM meets with Chairwoman of Russian Federation Council in Moscow

MOSCOW, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan is meeting with Chairwoman of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko in Moscow, Armenpress correspondent reports.

From the Armenian side the meeting is attended by Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan, Vice Speaker of Parliament Hakob Arshakyan, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Vahram Dumanyan and Minister of Justice Karen Andreasyan.

PM Pashinyan also left a note at the Honorary Guest Book of the Russian Federation Council.

The Armenian governmental delegation led by the Prime Minister arrived in Russia on April 19 on a two-day official visit.