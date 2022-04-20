Valentina Matviyenko praises productive development of inter-parliamentary ties with Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The cooperation of Armenia and Russia on the inter-parliamentary level has a rather successful course of development, the Chairperson of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko said during a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Matviyenko thanked Pashinyan for supporting the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation.

“The inter-parliamentary commission is successfully working. From the Russian side the commission is led by Federation Council Deputy Chairperson Yuri Vorobyov, who is very responsibly fulfilling his work. They will travel to Yerevan tomorrow to hold the already 34th session of the commission,” she said.

Matviyenko also underscored the productive work of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly and thanked the Armenian lawmakers.

Matviyenko added that they developed friendly relations with Armenian Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan.