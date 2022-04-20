At meeting with Russia’s Matviyenko, Armenian PM called inter-parliamentary ties vital

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The relations between Armenia and Russia have dynamically developed over the past 30 years, and today it is a good occasion to analyze the work done so far, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the meeting with Chairwoman of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko in Moscow.

“Dramatic events have also taken place at this period, it is necessary to analyze everything and see where we have reached to the results we have outlined, and in this context to plan our future actions and joint programs. I think the inter-parliamentary ties play a vital role in these processes”, the Armenian PM said.

He said that the visit of Russian parliamentarians is expected to Armenia on April 21, which, he called, very important.

Nikol Pashinyan noted that a productive partnership exists with the Russian partners within the EAEU, CIS and CSTO. He emphasized that even in successful formats it is necessary to think about how to organize the works to make them more effective, especially when new challenges arise.