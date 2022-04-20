Armenia, Russia have intensive plan to jointly develop energy, transportation and other areas – Pashinyan

MOSCOW, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations of Armenia and Russia is a good occasion to analyze the past cooperation path and outline the future actions, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during the meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow.

In his remarks Pashinyan said that he is in Russia with quite a full agenda and informed that he already held productive meetings. Particularly, he mentioned the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during which important agreements were reached and a broad range of issues relating to the inter-state relations were discussed.

Nikol Pashinyan said Russia is Armenia’s key trade partner, adding that the trade-economic indicators are registering growth. He highlighted the effective cooperation both in the bilateral format and within the Eurasian Economic Union.

“We have quite a rich experience in energy sector, we have an intensive plan for jointly developing that field. There are concrete programs also in transportation and other areas. We agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin to make the inter-governmental council the main platform where the agreements reached in economy, energy and other areas will be implemented”, PM Pashinyan said, stating that the ministries of the two countries are cooperating quite well.

The PM said new challenges emerge nowadays, but added that there are also opportunities that should be used for finding new solutions.