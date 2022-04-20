Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia, China Foreign Trade Center sign agreement on enhancing cooperation

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia (UMBA) and the China Foreign Trade Center signed an agreement on cooperation on April 20.

Under the agreement, the sides will aim at establishing mutually-beneficial relations in the business sector between the two countries and enhance lasting cooperation, implement joint projects, namely organizing the China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair).

UMBA President Arsen Ghazaryan and China Foreign Trade Center Deputy Director-General, Deputy Secretary-General of the Canton Fair Ye Jijiang signed the agreement at the event.

The signing of the agreement will enable to more comprehensively explore and study and advantages of the Chinese market, the opportunities for enhancing bilateral cooperation and increasing mutual trade turnover, according to Arsen Ghazaryan.

“Despite the difficult times related to various circumstances, we must try to strengthen and deepen our economic relations as much as possible,” said Yu Yi, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair.

Yi said that Armenian products are highly valued in the Chinese market and that direct cooperation with Armenian colleagues and the agreement will boost bilateral partnership expansion.