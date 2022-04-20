Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 April

EU will provide additional military assistance of 1.5 billion euros to Ukraine – Reuters

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. The President of the European Council Charles Michel announced during his visit to Kyiv that the European Union will provide additional military assistance of 1.5 billion euros to Ukraine, ARMENPRESS reports Reuters informed.

However, the agency did not specify what kind of military assistance will be provided.








