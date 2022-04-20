A protest march dedicated to the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide held in Jerusalem

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. A protest march dedicated to the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide took place in Jerusalem on April 20, ARMENPRESS reports the Chancellor of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Archimandrite Koryun Baghdasaryan said, publishing photos from the march.

The participants of the march walked from St. Hakobyants Cathedral in Jerusalem to St. Gregory the Illuminator Church, where the intercession of the holy martyrs of the Armenian Genocide was performed. Afterwards, the marchers, who were carrying a banner reading "We walk for justice" and the flags of the Republic of Armenia, marched from St. Gregory the Illuminator Church to the Armenian Genocide Memorial, where a candlelight vigil took place.

A rally is scheduled for April 24 in front of the Turkish Consulate in Jerusalem. On the same day, in the evening, a commemorative event will be organized in the territory of Zharangavorats College.