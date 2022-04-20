Ambassador Nersesyan presents to the Speaker of the House of Commons the priorities of Armenian foreign policy

YEREVAN, APRIL 20, ARMENPRESS. On April 20, Armenian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Varuzhan Nersesyan met with Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle, ARMENPRESS reports the Facebook page of the embassy informs.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the Armenian-British inter-parliamentary ties, and attached importance to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Ambassador Nersesyan spoke about the current priorities of Armenia's foreign policy.

The Speaker of the House of Commons welcomed the Ambassador and expressed readiness to contribute to the implementation of democratic reforms in Armenia.