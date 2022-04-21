Coronavirus: 6 new cases, no deaths in past 24 hours in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. 6 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last 24 hours, the Armenian Ministry of Healthcare said.

The cumulative total number of confirmed cases reached 422,805.

No new deaths were recorded and the total death toll stood at 8,622.

14 people recovered (total recoveries: 410,517).

As of April 21 the number of active cases stood at 1,984.

3,287 tests were administered (total tests: 3,026,628).