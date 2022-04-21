Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 April

Armenian, Lithuanian and Israeli boxing teams hold training camp in Tsaghkadzor

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian National Boxing Team is holding a training camp in Tsaghkadzor ahead of the May 21-31 European Championship that will take place in Yerevan.

The national boxing teams of Lithuania and Israel have joined the training camp, the Boxing Federation of Armenia said.

One more training camp will be held before the championship kicks off.

 








