Armenia's Erik Israyelyan wins gold at European Youth Boxing Championship

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Armenian boxer Erik Israyelyan (60kg) won gold at the European Youth Boxing Championship in Bulgaria.

In the final bout Israyelyan defeated Bulgaria’s Kiril Barisov and became champion.

Team Armenia’s Ares Hakobyan was also competing at the championship and took silver in the 67kg division.








