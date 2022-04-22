Armenian investigators probed 10,000 more cases in 2021 compared to previous year

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. 44,751 criminal cases were investigated in 2021 by all investigative agencies, 10,000 more than in the previous year, the Prosecutor-General Artur Davtyan told lawmakers at a parliamentary committee hearing on the prosecution’s report.

In 2021, 1698 people were investigated for corruption crimes, which is 300 more than in 2020. “Nearly 600 of these 1698 people were officials,” Davtyan said.

During the year 433 people were handed over to courts for corruption crimes.

“As of yearend, the damages to the state discovered under the corruption-related ongoing criminal cases stood at 443 billion drams. Only in 2021, 7 billion drams in damages were recovered during investigations,” he said.

“…In the first quarter of this year alone we have recovered 19 billion drams in damages to the state. This proves that criminal cases that were instituted long ago are reaching resolution,” Davtyan said, noting that corruption-related probes require a lengthy process.