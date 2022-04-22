800 people prosecuted in war-related criminal cases in Armenia – Prosecutor General

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Investigations into criminal cases related to the 44-day war revealed that “numerous” military servicemembers and high-ranking officers failed to fulfill their duty properly, the Prosecutor-General of Armenia Artur Davtyan told lawmakers at a parliamentary committee hearing on the prosecution’s 2021 report.

“From the beginning we adopted the following two directions: subject for investigation under the criminal cases related to the 44-day war are the war crimes committed by Azerbaijan’s military-political leadership, as well as the alleged criminal violations committed by our military-political leadership and the armed forces during war,” Davtyan added.

2150 criminal cases related to the war were investigated during 2021, he noted.

“As of yearend, criminal prosecution was carried out against 800 persons by these criminal cases, 55 persons have already been handed over to courts and respective verdicts delivered.

Investigations continue.