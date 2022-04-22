Important agreements reached with Russia over principles of opening regional connections - Pashinyan

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says he drew special attention to issues related to regional stability and security during his meetings in Russia.

Speaking about his recent official visit to Russia, PM Pashinyan thanked his Russian partners for the warm reception. He said that the visit was productive.

“We reached important agreements in the issue of principles of opening regional connections, recording the identical approaches of the Republic of Armenia and the Russian Federation. In the given matter we can record the uniformity of approaches of all our international partners in practice. And on this backdrop I’d like to once again reiterate the readiness of the Republic of Armenia to launch as soon as possible the construction of the railway and roads connecting the East with West through the territory of the Republic of Armenia,” the PM said at the Cabinet meeting.

Pashinyan expressed hope that the trilateral task force dealing with this issue and co-chaired by the deputy prime ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan will be able to develop and agree the required documents for launching the process soon.