Armenian Prime Minister calls for increased effectiveness of Russian peacekeeping operations in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The contribution of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh is undeniable, but on the other hand in several episodes the need for raising the effectives of their activity is seen, PM Nikol Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting.

“The Azerbaijani military invasion into the area of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh, into the Parukh section, is an extremely concerning fact which is significant in terms of a general assessment of the situation, and we hope that the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh will ensure the complete withdrawal of the Azerbaijani military units,” the Armenian Prime Minister said, attaching importance to ensuring security of Nagorno Karabakh, a key component of which is the uninterrupted and unimpeded function of the Lachin corridor.