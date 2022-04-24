Lithuanian politician hopes Turkey will recognize Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 24 ARMENPRESS. The Armenian people are a heroic people who can show others by their own example how it is possible to stand up and build own future after genocide, Algis Kašėta, Mayor of the Lithuanian city of Varėna, former member of the Seimas (parliament), historian, who is also an active member of the group initiating the resolution on the recognition of the Armenian Genocide in Lithuania, said in an exclusive interview to ARMENPRESS.

“I am a historian by profession. Of course, I knew about the Armenian Genocide since young ages. This topic was relevant because our nations are historically similar and have a tragic history. However, the communication with the Armenian Diaspora of Lithuania, who are a large part of our society, there are famous people, designers, doctors and others, each of them has a personal history, of course this inspires more than just the encyclopedic knowledge. We were discussing with the representatives of the Diaspora what significant contribution the recognition of the Genocide could have in the international context if the Parliament of Lithuania adopts a respective resolution calling on Turkey to recognize the fact of the Genocide perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire. It was 2005, it wasn’t easy. Perhaps, a part of our political elite was not ready to argue with the country with which we wanted to solve several economic issues. In any case, we, the initiating group, managed to convince our colleagues, and the resolution was adopted by the majority of votes. It could be compared that for instance in the United States, unfortunately, this happened recently. Therefore, I am proud that our parliament passed this exam the first. It is very important for us. I hope time will come all parliaments in the world will adopt similar resolutions and most importantly, this historical truth will be recognized in the country where those terrible crimes have taken place”, Algis Kašėta said.

He attached great importance to the recognition of the Genocide perpetrated in the Ottoman Empire, stating that the history has shown that after the crime perpetrated against Armenians the humanity has again faced such crimes.

“The Armenian people are a heroic people. You have a very ancient and respectable history, you know what to rely on. You can serve as an example for many nations how to survive and build a future. In this not so easy period I hope that the current generation of Armenia will have enough courage and determination not only to live, but to move forward and become more modern”, the Lithuanian politician said.