Putin, Michel discuss NK conflict settlement

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel on April 22, ARMENPRESS reports the official website of the Kremlin informs.

Among other issues, Michel and Putin referred to ensuring stability and security in Nagorno Karabakh, including taking into account the recent contacts of Vladimir Putin and Charles Michel with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan. The consistency of the implementation of trilateral agreements between Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia on November 9, 2020 and January 11 and November 26, 2021 was reaffirmed.

"In this context, the Russian President announced about the steps aimed at the implementation of programs for the restoration of economic and transport ties, as well as the demarcation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the launch of negotiations on a peace treaty between the two countries," the statement said.