YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Artsakh Republic issued a statement on the occasion of holding the "5th Congress of the Azerbaijanis Worldwide" in Shushi, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Artsakh Republic.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh considers extremely un-constructive the initiative to hold the "5th Congress of the Azerbaijanis Worldwide" in the Armenian town of Shushi occupied by Azerbaijan, which includes obvious elements of Armenophobia and expansionism.

Such an "initiative" is also an attempt to escalate tensions in the region. The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh strongly condemns the nationalist and aggressive policy of official Baku, which aims to torpedo and disrupt the peaceful settlement process of the Azerbaijani-Karabagh conflict”, reads the statement.