PM Pashinyan holds telephone conversation with Charles Michel

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council Charles Michel, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed a number of issues related to the implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of the European Council and the President of Azerbaijan in Brussels on April 6, the situation in the region and the agenda of Armenia-EU relations.

Charles Michel reiterated the EU's commitment to promoting dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan.