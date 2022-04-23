Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 April

UN Secretary General will visit Ukraine on April 28

YEREVAN, APRIL 23, ARMENPRESS. UN Secretary General António Guterres will visit Ukraine on April 28, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS, the office of Guterres said in a statement on April 22.

"The Secretary-General will visit Ukraine next week. On April 28, he will hold a working meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and President Volodymyr Zelensky," the statement said.

The Secretary-General's press service stressed that Guterres plans to meet with UN partners working in Ukraine to discuss plans for expanding humanitarian assistance to the population.








